Siberian scientists suggest conducting large-scale Arctic fish studies

KRASNOYARSK, April 21. /TASS/. Scientists of the Siberian Federal University suggest conducting large-scale laboratory studies of fish in the Russian Arctic zone in the Krasnoyarsk Region's north. The studies' results may be useful in promoting Northern fish products, the University's expert in food technologies Galina Gubanenko told TASS.

The Krasnoyarsk Region's Arctic districts are of special commercial significance, as waters there are inhabited by such species of commercial fish as whitefish, broad whitefish, Coregonus tugun, nelma, muksun, peled, Arctic cisco, grouse, burbot, smelt, and pike.

"It is necessary to invest in studies of raw fish materials, and for this we need to conduct large-scale laboratory studies of our Arctic, Northern fish," she said, adding that fish has a high nutritional value.

Scientists have conducted studies of such fish, she continued, but they were based on years-old monographs, and laboratory-level studies were conducted more than 10-15 years ago. "We need to launch scientific events that would allow us to understand the unique features of our whitefish or Arctic cisco, compared to the same species in Baikal," the scientist stressed, adding that such studies had been conducted in the Irkutsk Region. The upcoming studies will show nutritional properties of Northern fish, which will help in promoting it both in the domestic and foreign markets, she added.

The Siberian Federal University is Russia's first federal university, which in 2006 was established as a merger of four universities in Krasnoyarsk. It is one of the largest universities in Russia's eastern part.