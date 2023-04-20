Gazprom expects methane fuel consumption in Russia at 10 bcm by 2030

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The consumption of methane as gas motor fuel in Russia may amount to at least 10 bln cubic meters by 2030, Chairman of Gazprom Board of Directors Viktor Zubkov told a forum on Thursday.

"By 2030 methane fuel consumption is to amount to at least 10 bln cubic meters," he said.

Zubkov noted the importance of boosting the financing of measures to support the production of gas-fueled vehicles. In particular, the Russian government is drafting a program for development of the market of gas motor fuel in the country, he added.