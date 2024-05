TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, have started talks in Tashkent, according to a TASS reporter.

The two leaders who are currently having a one-on-one meeting will be later joined by their delegations.

The agenda includes bilateral cooperation in politics, trade, the economy, culture, and the humanitarian sphere, as well as pressing regional issues.