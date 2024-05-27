Japan, South Korea, US believe North Korea’s satellite launch violates UN resolutions

TOKYO, May 27. /TASS/. Japan, South Korea, and the United States believe that North Korea’s satellite launch would violate the UN Security Council resolutions and are calling on North Korea to abandon its plans, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

"Any launch using ballistic technology is a clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," representatives of Japan, South Korea, and the United States believe. The parties also reiterated that they will continue cooperation in the field of security.

Earlier, the Japan Coast Guard reported that North Korea notified Japan of its plans to launch a satellite between May 27 and June 4. It was noted that "the launch will be carried out in the direction of the East China Sea and the Philippines’Luzon Island." The areas where the rocket stages are expected to fall are outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. The Coast Guard has also issued a warning for vessels to use caution when passing through these areas.

On November 21, 2023, North Korea launched its first reconnaissance satellite, Malligyong-1 after two unsuccessful attempts. After that, Pyongyang announced its intention to launch three more devices in 2024.