Russian forces destroy and intercept 12 UAVs over night

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 12 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"Over the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of Russia were stopped. On-duty air defense systems destroyed one UAV over the territory of the Bryansk region, another UAV was destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region, four UAVs were destroyed over territory of the Krasnodar region, and six UAVs were destroyed and intercepted over the territory of the Oryol region," the Ministry of Defense said.

It was reported earlier that a driver of the regional fire department died in a UAV crash onto the territory of a fuel station in the city of Livny, Russia’s Oryol region, and three more people were injured, Head of the region Andrey Klychkov said.