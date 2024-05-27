Almost 200 Ukrainian drones intercepted over DPR cities in past week

DONETSK, May 27. /TASS/. Almost 200 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been intercepted over large cities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past week, the department of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the DPR told TASS.

"In the past week, the FSB’s department in the DPR detected and intercepted 197 Ukrainian drones over Donetsk, Makeyevka, Avdeyevka and Gorlovka," the FSB said.

According to it, three drones carrying improvised explosive devices were destroyed over three districts of Donetsk, and an explosive dropped from a drone was found on the premises of a school in the city’s Kirovsky District.

All intercepted drones have been destroyed by the department’s bomb experts.