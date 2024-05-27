Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed 23 Ukrainian observation posts over past day, governor says

GENICHESK, May 27. /TASS/. Units of the Russian battlegroup Dnepr destroyed 23 Ukrainian observation posts and eight drone control points over the past day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Fighters of the battlegroup Dnepr were actively defending the left bank of the Dnieper and striking at the enemy on the opposite bank. They also successfully fought enemy drones. The enemy lost 43 drones, 8 UAV control points, 23 observation posts, 5 depots with supplies," he said on Telegram.

According to the governor, Ukrainian forces also lost seven boats, two armored fighting vehicles and two electronic warfare stations.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the battlegroup Dnepr struck manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 65th Mechanized Brigade and the 37th Marine Brigade in the areas of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region and Vesyoloye in the Kherson Region over the past day. Ukraine lost up to 40 servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer and a US-made 105-mm M119 artillery gun.