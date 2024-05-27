Georgia doing its citizens disservice with foreign agents law, blocking path to EU — MFA

BRUSSELS, May 27. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock believes that the Georgian government shooting itself in the foot by promoting the law on foreign agents, blocking its path to the EU and thus acting against its own people, who very much want this.

"It is very regrettable that the Georgian government is blocking its chance to follow the path to the European Union with this law. This is a big dream of the country's people and its youth," Baerbock said upon arrival at the EU Council foreign ministers meeting.

"The Georgian government is acting against its own population, opposing this European horizon," she said.

On May 14, the Georgian Parliament passed the law On the Transparency of Foreign Influence in the third reading, thus drawing sharp criticism from the European Union coupled with threats to suspend the country’s EU integration. US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien said that the United States would impose sanctions on the Georgian government, if democracy was undermined in Georgia. The Georgian president, Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the law on May 18. The parliament’s speaker, Shalva Papuashvili, said the legislators were determined to override it.