Russia to skip Swiss conference on Ukraine even if invited — ambassador

GENEVA, May 27. /TASS/. Russia will not take part in the Swiss-hosted conference on Ukraine on June 15-16 even if it is invited, Russian Ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin told TASS in an interview.

"Even if Russia receives an invitation to attend the ‘peace conference’ in Burgenstock, it will not accept it," Garmonin said as he recounted a recent remark by Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he rejected the idea of holding the event in Switzerland, calling it an attempt to impose conditions on Russia.

"Also, as Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on May 23, Russia has obtained a draft communique of the `peace conference’ to be held in Burgenstock. It reiterates nine out of the 10 points from [Ukrainian President] Vladimir Zelensky’s `peace formula’," the Russian diplomat continued, adding that it did not stipulate stopping hostilities anywhere.

Garmonin dismissed the so-called peace formula as a non-viable set of demands to Russia that does not take the country’s national security interests into account. "We view this event as pointless as ultimatums can not serve as a basis for negotiations," he concluded.

Swiss conference

Switzerland plans to hold a conference on Ukraine in the Burgenstock resort on June 15-16. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said earlier that Bern had invited more than 160 delegations to the conference on Ukraine, including from the G7, the G20 and BRICS countries. According to Swiss officials, Russia has not been invited.

Zelensky, addressing the G20 summit in mid-November 2022 via video link, presented his so-called ten-point peace plan that does not take into account Moscow’s position. In particular, it calls for a retreat of Russian forces to the 1991 borders and the return of control over the "exclusive economic zone" in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov to Ukraine.