Israel Defense Forces reports shooting incident on border with Egypt

TEL AVIV, May 27. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reported a shooting incident near the border with Egypt.

"A few hours ago (Monday), a shooting incident occurred on the Egyptian border," it said. "The incident is under review and discussions are being held with the Egyptians."

According to the Kan radio station, the Israeli military shot back. No casualties among them were reported. The Ynet news portal reported that the shootout occurred near the Rafah crossing on Egypt’s b order with the Gaza Strip. An Egyptian soldier was killed.