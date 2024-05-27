NATO head exceeds authority with talk of Ukraine’s use of Western weapons on Russia — MFA

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is exceeding his authority when he talks about the need to allow Kiev to carry out strikes on Russian soil using Western weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"Stoltenberg was criticized by NATO members themselves, in particular - the Italian prime minister, if I am not mistaken. I doubt that the secretary general can assume such a responsibility to speak on behalf of the bloc's members when this topic has not been discussed within NATO. I mean not at the level of the secretary general's secretariat, but within the bloc, which includes the member states, while he follows their will. I believe he has exceeded his authority," the top diplomat said.

Earlier, in an interview with the British magazine The Economist, Stoltenberg suggested that NATO allies come back to the issue of whether Ukraine should be allowed to launch strikes with Western weapons against military facilities located on internationally recognized Russian territory.