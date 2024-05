TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Tashkent have identical positions on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have no differences on Ukraine," he told reporters when asked whether this topic was raised during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Uzbekistan.

On May 26 and 27, Putin is in Tashkent on a two-day state visit. The talks between the two countries’ delegations yielded more than 20 documents: agreements, memorandums, and protocols.