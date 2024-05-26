Putin to hold talks with President of Uzbekistan in Tashkent

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is continuing his visit to Tashkent. On Monday, he is scheduled to hold full-format negotiations with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The leaders are expected to hold a one-on-one meeting first and then continue with the participation of delegations. The agenda includes cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan in political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres. Current regional issues will also be discussed.

After the negotiations, a large package of documents will be signed. Putin and Mirziyoyev may make statements to the media.

Other events are also planned. In particular, the presidents will speak at the first meeting of the Council of Regions of Russia and Uzbekistan and 18 Russian governors flew to Tashkent to participate in this forum.