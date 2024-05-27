Putin sees increasingly more countries opting for democratic international relations

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Increasingly more countries favor building a fair and democratic system of international relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said ahead of the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Putin described the theme of the event to be held on June 5-8, "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World," as very topical and important.

"An increasingly larger share of the global community favors building a fair and democratic system of international relations based on the principles of genuine equality, consideration of each other’s interests and respect for the cultural and civilizational diversity of countries and peoples," the president said in a message of greetings to participants in the forum.