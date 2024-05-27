Taiwan records approach of 21 Chinese PLA aircraft, 15 vessels in past day

HONG KONG, May 27. /TASS/. The Taiwanese military registered the approach of 21 aircraft of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), 11 warships of the PLA Navy and four China Coast Guard patrol vessels near the island in the past day, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement on its website.

According to it, 10 aircraft flew into the island’s air defense identification zone in the southwestern and southeastern airspace of Taiwan. Taiwanese aircraft, vessels and ground-based air defense systems were dispatched to monitor them, the Taiwanese military said.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China.