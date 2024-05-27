Decision to let Kiev use NATO weapons to strike Russia up to member states

SOFIA, May 27. /TASS/. NATO is in favor of lifting restrictions on the use of Western weapons for strikes on Russian territory, but these decisions are up to the individual alliance countries that supply these weapons to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

"Therefore, some allies have lifted restrictions, enabling Ukrainians to better defend themselves. And I think the time has come to consider lifting all the restrictions," Stoltenberg said, adding that these restrictions are made at the national level only.

In his opinion, once NATO weapons are handed over to Kiev, they become Ukraine's weapons, and can be used at their discretion.

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that NATO intended to propose that the alliance's member states transfer all powers for organizing military supplies to Ukraine to a single NATO military structure at the summit in Washington and make these supplies mandatory rather than voluntary. In this case, NATO will also determine the mandate for the use of the transferred weapons.