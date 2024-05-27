Poland imposes travel restrictions for Russian diplomats — minister

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Poland is limiting the ability of Russian diplomats to travel around the country, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

"We are imposing restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats around the country," he said following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

According to Sikorski, diplomats from the Russian embassy will be able to travel only inside the region surrounding the capital city. He said the measure will not affect Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreyev.

Employees of Russian consular offices in Poland will have their movements restricted to the regions in which they work. According to the Polish minister, the curbs are a response to Russia's alleged hybrid actions in Poland. Similar measures are introduced separately by every EU country, Sikorski said.