EU imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk, Marchevsky, Voice of Europe portal

BRUSSELS, May 27. /TASS/. The European Union at the suggestion of the Czech Republic has decided to impose sanctions against the politician and businessman Victor Medvedchuk, producer Artyom Marchevsky and the Czech portal Voice of Europe, the Czech Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its page on X social media.

"All restrictions previously imposed by Czechia are now valid in all 27 EU Member States," the statement said.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky who participated in the meeting of the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers, expressed satisfaction with expansion of sanctions against Russia. "I am maximally satisfied," he said when asked about the work on preparing the 14th package of sanctions.