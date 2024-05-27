Recent drills show that China does not seek to take Taiwan peacefully — US congressman

HONG KONG, May 27. /TASS/. A recent exercise conducted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) showed that Beijing is not seeking to take Taiwan by peaceful means, visiting House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (Republican-Texas) said at a meeting in Taipei with Taiwan’s newly elected leader Lai Ching-te.

"After your inauguration, Mr. President, the forces of China conducted intimidating military exercises, sending 111 aircraft and 46 warships, demonstrating that they are not interested in taking Taiwan by peaceful means," Taiwan’s FTV quoted McCaul as saying.

On May 23, the PLA Eastern Theater Command announced the start of the Joint Sword 2024A exercise around Taiwan, as well as near the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin. The two-day exercise involved land, missile, naval and air forces. According to a statement from the PLA Eastern Theater Command, the drills are meant to "serve as a warning to separatist forces."

On May 20, Taiwan held an inauguration ceremony for Lai.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China.