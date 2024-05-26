EU to introduce sanctions on Russia, discuss aid to Ukraine, situation in Gaza, Georgia

BRUSSELS, May 27. /TASS/. The conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East will once again be the focus of the 27 EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels. A senior EU official told reporters in Brussels earlier that the foreign ministers would discuss the need for urgent deliveries of military aid to Kiev, in particular shells and air defense systems.

As for the Middle East, the diplomat said the ministers will discuss the deterioration of the situation around Rafah. The foreign ministers will hold an informal exchange of views with their colleagues from the Arab "five": Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The situation surrounding the law on foreign agents in Georgia will also be on the agenda. As the European diplomat said, Brussels' goal is not to punish Tbilisi with sanctions, but to tell the government that the adoption of this law contradicts the country's membership in the EU.

Finally, the foreign ministers are expected to approve a new sanctions regime against Russia, aimed at individuals and legal entities responsible for human rights violations in the country, according to the European Union. In addition, according to a European source, the ministers on Monday will approve the first blacklist under this regime.