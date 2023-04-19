Weekly inflation in Russia down to 0.04% — statistics

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Weekly inflation in Russia slowed down to 0.04% from April 11 to 17 from 0.11% a week earlier, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 1.88% from the year beginning and 0.21% from early April.

Inflation was 2.57% in annual terms as of April 17, 2023, according to statistics.

In the food segment, the rise in prices was 0.9% for pork, 0.8% for granulated sugar, 0.3% for canned meat and dry infant formulas, and 0.2% for mutton, sausages, frankfurters, and frozen fish. Prices lost 1.3% for wheat flour, 0.7% for buckwheat, 0.4% for cooked sausages, margarine and sterilized milk, 0.3 for pasteurized milk, sour cream and pasta, and 0.2% for butter, sunflower oil and canned fruits and berries for infants at the same time.

Fruit and vegetables prices edged up by 0.7% in average over the week. Prices had an upsurge by 5.7% for white cabbage, 4.2% for inions, 1.4% for apples and bananas, 0.7% for cucumbers, and 0.5% for beet. Meanwhile, prices lost 1.5% for tomatoes, 0.7% for potatoes, and 0.4% for carrots.

Motor gasoline and diesel fuel prices stayed almost flat in the reporting period, Rosstat said.