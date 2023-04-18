Rosneft seeks compensation for losses incurred by refinery under German trusteeship

BERLIN, April 18. /TASS/. Rosneft is claiming compensation from the German Economic Affairs and Climate Action Ministry for losses incurred by its refinery in Schwedt resulting from the facility’s placement under external trusteeship management by the Federal Network Agency under the ministry, attorney Bernard Malmendier, who is representing the Russian oil major’s interests in court, told TASS.

"A claim has been filed with the Economics Ministry for compensation of damages due to losses incurred during the first six months of the external trusteeship’s management," the attorney said.

Rosneft has also appealed the Federal Network Agency’s decision to extend its external trusteeship management over the Schwedt refinery, Malmendier noted. "A new lawsuit was filed with the Federal Administrative Court to stay the extension of the external trusteeship," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the German Federal Administrative Court told TASS that Rosneft had appealed the decision of the German Federal Network Agency to extend the external trusteeship management over the Schwedt refinery. The lawyers in the case believe a fresh legal assessment of the situation is required.

On September 16, 2022, the German authorities placed Rosneft Deutschland and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH under the control of the Federal Network Agency. The German regulator obtained control over equity stakes in three refineries: PCK in Schwedt, Miro in Karlsruhe and Bayernoil in Vohburg. Rosneft announced on the same day that this decision translated into the complete loss of its assets and that it intended to defend its interests in court.