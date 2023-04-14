Cabinet dealing with high-tech sectors development — Russian PM

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Russian government is supporting the development of high-technology sectors of the economy, including the IT and radio electronics, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"We are supporting the development of high-technology industries, the IT sphere and radio electronics in the first instance," the Prime Minister said. Such support is needed to build up country’s capabilities in "these critical industries," he noted.

The government also continues "simplifying fiscal and customs procedures for entrepreneurs," Mishustin added.