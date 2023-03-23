Russia’s budget deficit to decline gradually — PM

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The deficit of the Russian budget will be gradually aligned with parameters provided with the budget - in other words, it will go down, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"The deficit will be gradually brought in compliance with budget parameters in this sense. The 2023 budget, as you know, contains the deficit of two percentage points, largely covered from borrowings on the domestic market, and there is an opportunity to use the National Wealth Fund," Mishustin said.

Causes of the deficit totaling 3.3 trillion rubles ($43.4 bln) during first months of this year are associated with the transfer of expenses to the year start, the Prime Minister noted.