Preserving macroeconomic stability is key result of 2022 — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The main result of last year was preserving macroeconomic stability, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the State Duma on Thursday presenting the government’s annual report.

"The key result of last year was the preservation of macroeconomic stability [in the Russian Federation]," he said.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the government budget remains the primary tool for implementing all plans, noting that policy in this area has been adjusted. According to Mishustin, it was aimed at "strengthening financial stability" as well as mitigating the effect of forced economic restructuring on the economy's medium and long-term potential.