Hainan Fullsing Internet Innovation Park signed agreements with Singaporean companies

HAIKOU /China/, March 22. /TASS/. Fullsing Town Internet Innovation Park in South China's Hainan province has signed cooperation agreements with seven Singaporean organizations and companies. This was reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, participants signed the agreements during a meeting with local businesses on investment opportunities in the Hainan Free Trade Port, which was held in Singapore. The event was attended by about 60 companies, including those specializing in the provision of commercial services Golden International Holdings, HSBC Bank.

Among those who signed the agreement with the technology park were the Singapore productivity research and advisory center, the Hua Yuan Association for the Promotion of Trade and Investment Cooperation, the International Center for Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and the Asian Blockchain Association.

This year, the technology park intends to actively expand the scope of investment contacts, Fullsing commented. In this regard, the administration of the science city has planned meetings with entrepreneurs in many major Chinese cities.

Fullsing Town Internet Innovation Park in Haikou, Hainan's administrative center, is one of the province's 13 strategic innovation development zones, founded in 2015 to form a local cluster of advanced network technologies. It occupies more than 171,000 square meters, with investments in the project set to reach 10 billion yuan (about $1.5 billion). The territory of technology park is forming a "smart zone" with the introduction of digital technologies in industrial production and commercial projects in real estate, education and research activities. The management of this innovation zone, which houses branches of major companies such as Alibaba, has partnered with a number of Chinese knowledge-intensive companies and the Chinese Academy of Sciences' blockchain laboratory.