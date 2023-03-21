China firmly holds position of Russia’s leading trade and economic partner — Putin

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. China has secured its position of the leading trade and economic partner of Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after bilateral talks.

"The topic of trade and economic interaction remains the priority for us, which is quite natural, considering that China firmly holds the position of the leading foreign trade partner of our country," the Russian leader said.

Moscow and Beijing are supporting high dynamics of mutual trade by their concerted efforts, Putin stressed.