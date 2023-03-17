EU mulls sanctions against Rosatom — source

BRUSSELS, March 17. /TASS/. Sanctions against the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom remain on the table but it is difficult to find a replacement for the Russian supplier, a source in the European External Action Service said.

"The matter of sanctions against Rosatom remains on the table but it is difficult to find an alternative to the Russian nuclear fuel in the EU," the diplomat said.

"This is a complicated issue. It is related to the nuclear industry of certain EU countries. Unlike gas and oil, there are no simple replacement for the nuclear fuel and maintenance for facilities built by Rosatom under its technologies," he noted.

"We do not rule out that somebody among ministers will raise issues related to implementation of the tenth package of sanctions; new decisions are not planned to be discussed. The tenth package has already covered the greater part of the possible sanction space. We do not exclude the possibility of new sanctions but the greater portion of them has already been adopted," the diplomat said, speaking about the possible discussion of anti-Russian sanctions at the EU foreign ministers meeting on March 20.