Putin, Lukashenko discuss economic cooperation in telephone conversation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, with economic cooperation discussed among other topic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"The telephone conversation between President [Vladimir] Putin with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has been held just recently. It was a rather long and thorough conversation. Matters of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries were discussed," Peskov said.

"Specific matters related to preparation of the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus" were also on the agenda, the Kremlin Spokesman said. Topics of "possible interaction as part of activities for the creation of international transport corridors" were discussed as well, Peskov added.