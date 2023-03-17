Minsk starts suppling critical electronic components to Moscow — Lukashenko

MINSK, March 17. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia have complied the list of critically important electronic components, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday, adding that Belarusian enterprises have already started supplies.

"Together with the Russian side the list of critically important components has been made that will be produced at Belarusian enterprises," the BelTA agency quoted him as saying. "We have already started supplying a number elements to Russian enterprises," the president added, noting that the Belarusian government has greenlighted a program for development of the microelectronics industry through 2030.