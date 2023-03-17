Probability of key rate increase higher this year — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The probability of the key rate increase in 2023 is higher than the probability of its lowering, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"Risks remain shifted to the side of pro-inflationary ones, and we therefore continues believing that the probability of lifting the key rate this year is above the probability of lowering the same," she noted.

"The economic activity continues growing, the pace of inflation remains restrained and inflation expectations of households declined notably but still remain overstated," Nabiullina added.