Russian finance ministry says payment on Eurobond coupon mature in 2023, 2043 made

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry has fully performed its obligations on the payment of Eurobond coupon mature in 2023 and 2043, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The funds for the payment of coupon yield on the Russian Federation’s external bond loans due in 2023 and in 2043 in the total amount of 8.9 bln rubles ($117.2 mln) have been received by the Eurobond payment agent (National Settlement Depository)," the report said.

Consequently, the obligations on service of Russia’s state securities have been fully performed by the Finance Ministry, the ministry noted.