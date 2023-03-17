Russia should be flexible in dealing with friendly foreign businesses — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The presence of friendly companies in unfriendly countries gives grounds for Russian authorities to take a flexible approach, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday in commenting on President Vladimir Putin’s remark at the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) congress that the label "unfriendly countries," which has entered the everyday lexicon, is not entirely accurate.

"What the president meant is that it behooves us to think about situations where in unfriendly countries there are indeed friendly companies [and] firms, which, despite everything, remain interested in continuing to do business in our country. In fact, the president is constantly reiterating that we should be flexible and act in such a way that best corresponds to our interests," Peskov said.

"This gives grounds for adopting a more flexible, selective position with respect to each specific case," he added.