Russia, UAE agree on recognition of Mi-171A2 helicopter airworthiness — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Agency of Air Transport and the General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE agreed upon the recognition of airworthiness of the Mi-171A2 helicopter in the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

"Today we have agreed and signed the relevant document between aviation authorities of our countries, which provides for validation of the type certificate of the Mi-171A2 helicopter on the territory of the UAE. We expect to achieve a master agreement in the sphere of airworthiness later on, not limited to a single aircraft model," Manturov said.

The Mi-171A2 is the latest model of a multirole heavy helicopter.