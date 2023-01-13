Belarus boosts industrial goods export by 15% in 2022 — Ministry of Industry

MINSK, January 13. /TASS/. Exports of goods produced by Belarusian industrial plants surged by 15%, with the record high figures achieved on the Russian market, Deputy Minister of Industry Dmitry Kharitonchik said on Friday.

"This indicator is expected to be at the level of 115% [an increase by 15%]. Record high results were achieved at the same time on the Russian market: the rate of supplies growth in absolute terms is forecast to be above 166%, and the specific ratio of Russia in total exports will reach 75% against 55% in the last year," Kharitonchik said, cited by the press service of the Industry Ministry.

The government set the export target for the industrial sector in 2023, which is to grow by 5% against the 2022 level, the official said. "All businesses and plants aim at delivering this target to the maximal extent," he added.