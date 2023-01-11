Sanya sees 43% increase in number of yachts after registering 460 new vessels

HAIKOU /China/, January 11. /TASS/. The total number of newly registered yachts in the Chinese city of Sanya in the southern province of Hainan in 2022 increased 43% on an annual basis and reached 462 units. This data was reported at one of the industry forums, according to the Hainan Daily newspaper.

Over the past year the yachting industry in Sanya has seen steady growth, according to the newspaper. The construction of the International Yacht Center is to be completed in the near future, meanwhile the country's first commercial standard for second-hand boats has already been set, a pilot program for simplified yacht registration has been launched and the Yacht Tourism Service Code has been published.

At present, yachting recreation is gradually transforming from luxury to leisure for the masses, according to the publication. Official figures show that by the end of 2022, four marinas have been built in Sanya, which can accommodate up to 960 vessels in mooring. The total number of yachts registered in the city increased 20.32% to 1,137 by the end of last year.

Hainan is a unique region in China in terms of the development prospects for the yachting industry; its advantages include a long coastline and the country's only major tropical tourist cluster.