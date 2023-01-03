Russian stock indices close mixed on Tuesday

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the first trading day of 2023 with mixed dynamics, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.86% to 2,172.68 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index dropped by 0.77% to 963.08 points.

The US dollar was up by 1.77% to 71.14 rubles on Tuesday. The euro rose by 0.79% to 74.8 rubles. The yuan gained 2% to 10.11 rubles.

The leaders of growth were preferred shares of the mining and metals company Mechel (+5,82%), receipts of the European Medical Center private clinics (+4.51%), as well as receipts of the real estate marketplace Cian (+3.49%).

The shares of the NLMK steel company (-2.77%), of the children’s goods retailer Detsky Mir (-1.52%) and of the metals and mining company Severstal (-0.88%) finished in the red.