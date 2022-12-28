Gazprom CEO says company fiscally sound

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Gazprom feels absolutely stable financially and meets all its debt obligations, Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller said during a New Year's conference call on Wednesday.

This year the company will pay over 5 trillion rubles ($70 bln) in taxes to various levels of government, he said. "Gazprom’s contribution to the development of Russia’s economy is enormous, huge. Think of that, we will pay more than 5 trillion rubles to the budgets of different levels of government," Miller said.

"Meanwhile, Gazprom itself feels absolutely stable financially and meets all its debt obligations. And I would like to thank the financial unit for its clear and concerted efforts," he noted, adding that "Gazprom, as a socially responsible company, would fulfill all its obligations, both business and social."

Earlier, Gazprom’s department head Karen Oganyan said that the company would become Russia’s largest taxpayer by the end of this year.

Earlier, Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Famil Sadygov estimated tax payments made by the Gazprom Group in 2021 at about 3 trillion rubles ($42 bln).