Sber’s mortgage portfolio to gain 18% in 2022 — First Deputy CEO

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The mortgage loan portfolio of Sberbank will surge by about 18% as of 2022 year-end, First Deputy CEO of the credit institution Kirill Tsarev said in an interview with TASS.

"According to our forecasts, the mortgage portfolio will grow by about 18% in 2022. We expect the mortgage portfolio to gain 7-8% in the next year. As regards the family mortgage, we predict the rise by 61% in 2022 - with the volume of 75,000 mortgage disbursements under this program," the banker said.

Sberbank does not see significant adverse phenomena on the mortgage loan market, Tsarev noted. "We saw the increase in October-November, including for applications, and I think December will be with very significant incremental growth. We expect mortgage disbursements in this December in the amount above 370 bln rubles ($5.2 bln) - this will be approximately 42% higher than in November," the top manager said.

"Our mortgage lending approach has always been conservative in general and the portfolio quality remains high. We do not see any deterioration, including in respect of borrowers that received mortgage loans in 2022; and do not see worsening for prior years. We expect the situation will remain stable from the standpoint of quality. The specific ratio of loans with overdue debts above 90 days in the mortgage lending portfolio is just 0.35% as of December 1, 2022," he added.