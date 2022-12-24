US congressmen approve $1.7 trillion draft budget with Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON, December 24. /TASS/. The US House of Representatives approved the country’s draft budget for fiscal year 2023 (ends September 30) for around $1.7 trillion, which included $44.9 bln for Ukraine. The meeting is broadcast by the C-Span TV channel.

The total amount of spending in this bill will be larger than it was in 2022, when it was set at $1.52 trillion. The majority of the funding, approximately $858 bln, will be dedicated to defense, with about $722 bln allocated to non-defense spending.

Washington intends to provide $44.9 bln in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO partners. A share of the money will be used to train Ukrainian soldiers and replenish weapons inventories delivered to Kiev. At the same time, total support for Ukraine in the budget for this year was set at $13.6 bln. This is nearly three times less the planned volume for 2023.

US President Joe Biden is then expected to sign the document. The US leader has already said that he plans to sign it right away.