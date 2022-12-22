Experiment to sell grain for rubles was successful — Russian official

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Viktoria Abramchenko, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, feels the experiment of selling Russian grain for rubles was a success, but it will not yet become the norm.

"We conducted an experiment this fall. One deal was completed, and the payments were made in rubles. With Turkey. However, as of now, this is more of an experiment than a rule," she said in an interview with NTV channel.

According to her, the Bank of Russia is working with all friendly countries in order to use the settlement mechanism in national currencies. "The first experiment was successful," she emphasized.

She also clarified that Russia trades food with 150 countries, and all of them are friendly towards Russia. "Of course, we sell grain and vegetable oils. But the range is expanding all the time," Abramchenko said.

In total, according to her, 21 mln metric tons of Russian food and 14.5 mln metric tons of domestic fertilizers were supplied to foreign markets. "Despite sanctions, a logistical war, a restriction on settlements, and a disconnection from the interbank system, trading in food and mineral fertilizers continues. It is difficult. However, we are overcoming these challenges, and trade continues," Abramchenko concluded.