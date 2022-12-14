Russia’s Pobeda Airline to start flying to Dubai from January 28, 2023 — company

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Pobeda, a Russia-based low-cost air carrier, will start flights from Moscow to Dubai since January 28, 2023, the airline’s press service said.

"The low-cost Pobeda airline (the Aeroflot Group) opened ticket sales for the Moscow-Dubai flight on the official website pobeda.aero. Flights along this route will begin on January 28, 2023 and will take place four times a week from the Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport to the Al Maktoum Airport," the press service said.

The frequency of flights will grow to five times per week from February 6 and to daily flights since February 21. Flights to the UAE will become the third international destination of the low-cost air carrier, further to Belarus and Turkey.