NLMK to pay 9M 2022 dividends amounting to 2.6 rubles per share

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The board of directors of NLMK has recommended 9M 2022 dividend payout in the amount of 2.6 rubles per share, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"The Board of Directors recommended shareholders to consider the payment of 9M 2022 dividends in the amount of 2.6 rubles per share," the statement said.

The final decision on the payment will be made at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on December 31, 2022.

NLMK Group is a leading manufacturer of high-quality steel products with a vertically integrated business model. It has production assets in Russia, the US and the EU. Vladimir Lisin is the main shareholder of the company (controls 79.3% of shares) through Fletcher Group Holdings Limited, while 20.7% of shares are in free float.