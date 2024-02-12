Kiev worried over potential impact of Putin’s interview on Washington’s policy

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson may be dangerous for Ukraine due to its potential impact on public opinion in the United States and US politicians, Sergey Leshchenko, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said.

"First of all, this interview should not be underestimated," he told Ukraine’s national television. "It will influence American voters into thinking that this war must be stopped by means of ending assistance to Ukraine. And the new administration will do this, saving the money of US taxpayers and saving the lives of Ukrainians. <…> So, if such moods are fomented in American voters, American politicians will have to heed to them. That is why this interview can be seen as very dangerous in the hands of skillful propagandists."

Apart from that, in his words, this interview can be seen as a kind of "audition" for Carlson, who may seek the office of the US vice president if Donald Trump wins the presidential election. "He is named as the most probable candidate [for vice president]. So, if he is helping Trump influence public opinion in America, he has passed the first part of the audition," Leshchenko said.

Putin’s interview with Carlson was released in the small hours on February 9. A large part of the two-hour conversation was dedicated to the Ukrainian crisis and Russia’s relations with the United States, NATO and the West in general. According to the US journalist he had tried to interview the Russian leader last year but had been barred from doing this by the US authorities.