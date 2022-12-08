Gazprom to pay about $80 bln in taxes in 2022 — company's official

ST. PETERSBURG, December 8. /TASS/. Gazprom will pay taxes in the amount of more than 5 trillion rubles ($79.6 bln) by the end of the current year, Karen Oganyan, head of the Gazprom department, said at the St. Petersburg tax forum.

"In general, the Gazprom Group will pay more than 5 trillion rubles in taxes to the budgets of all levels by the end of 2022. Accordingly, by the end of 2022, Gazprom will become the country's largest taxpayer," he said.

Oganyan noted that the company will provide one-fifth of St. Petersburg's tax revenues.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Gazprom, Famil Sadygov estimated the volume of tax payments by the Gazprom Group for 2021 at about 3 trillion rubles ($47.8 bln).