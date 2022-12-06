Russia’s grain harvest might reach 153 mln tons

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia’s grain harvest in the current agricultural year may reach 153 mln metric tons, including 111 mln metric tons of wheat, Director of the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies Dmitry Rylko said on Tuesday.

"Our country will harvest approximately 153 mln tones of all grains, including 111 mln tons of wheat. Most likely, Russia will have a record-breaking harvest of sunflower, rapeseed, soybeans, and other oilseeds," he said.

Rylko added that due to a decline in exports to Russia this year, a record-breaking wheat stocks of 17.7 mln metric tons could be formed by the end of the season.

The forecast of the Ministry of Agriculture for the grain harvest in Russia in 2022 was 150 mln metric tons, including 100 mln metric tons of wheat.