Putin's aide names West as culprit for Europe’s energy woes

NIZHNIY NOVGOROD, December 1. /TASS/. The West’s actions this year resulted in a loss of stability on the European energy market, Russian Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin said at the ESG forum.

"Consider this year. The masks have come off and many have shown their true colors. We see, for example, what was done by Europe or the United States - no sustainable long-term development is on the agenda. What have they done? [They have] ruined energy markets. There is no stability on the energy market… especially in Europe," Oreshkin emphasized.

"As for macroeconomic policy, [They pumped up] the money supply, [sparked] global inflation, and there is no long-term stability again," the official noted, characterizing the macroeconomic situation in Europe.