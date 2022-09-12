Second backup power supply line of ZNPP was restored - IAEA

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency on Monday said the second backup power line for the supply of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

"A second back-up power line to Ukraine’s Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been restored, enabling the operator to keep one line in reserve while the other provides the plant with the external electricity it needs for reactor cooling and other essential safety functions during shutdown," the agency said in a statement on its website.

The last of the operating power units of the ZNPP - the sixth - was stopped at about 03:45 on Sunday due to damage to high-voltage power lines, through which the electricity generated at the station was supplied to the grid. The only working power line goes to the territories controlled by Kiev, but the authorities of the Zaporozhye region said that it didn’t transmit energy for several days.

The fifth power unit of the nuclear power plant was stopped for similar reasons. The head of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said that the authorities don’t rule out a complete stoppage of the ZNPP amid its regular shelling by Ukraine.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which is located in Energodar, is under the control of Russian troops. Recently, it has been regularly subjected to strikes by the armed forces of Ukraine.