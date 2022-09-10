Putin’s meeting on economic issues to focus on new national budget — spokesman

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The federal budget draft for the next three years will be in the focus of the meeting on economic issues that Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to hold next week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

"The topic is socio-economic development, and then, after all, the budget process is going to start," Peskov said.

"Yes, of course," he added, commenting on the remark that the budget drafting process was already underway.

Earlier, Peskov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that the president is scheduled to have a meeting on economic issues, but he did give an exact date.