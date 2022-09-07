Authorities to continue supporting rapid development of Russia's Far East — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian authorities will continue to support the rapid development of the Far Eastern regions, including through state support, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"We will continue to support the rapid development of the Far Eastern regions, using new and regular measures of state support," the president said.

He added that the growth rate of industrial production in Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District surpasses the national average by about a third. "Over the past seven years, the volume of industrial production in the Far East has grown by about a quarter, which is higher than generally throughout the country by a third. I would like to emphasize this," Putin said.

An additional 5 bln rubles ($81.97 mln) should be directed to renovations of Far Eastern cities, the president added.

Putin noted that the overall decline in the Russian economy in 2022, contrary to forecasts, will be insignificant, around 2%. "It was forecast that there would be a very large decline in the economy and in the GDP. This will not happen. There will be a decline, but it will be insignificant, somewhere around 2-2.5%," he said.

